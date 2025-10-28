Terry McLaurin Leaves Commanders-Chiefs Game Early With Quad Injury
Terry McLaurin returned to action on Monday night in the Commanders-Chiefs primetime game after missing the last four games with a quad injury.
Unfortunately, McLaurin left Monday night's contest in the fourth quarter after he seemingly re-aggravated the same injury. This is not the news Washington fans wanted to receive on Monday night, especially as they were dealing with a 28-7 loss to the Chiefs.
McLaurin made his mark in the game, though. In the second quarter, the receiver scored an incredible touchdown as he toe-tapped in the end zone before going out of bounds. The play was so close it was initially called an incompletion, but an expedited review gave McLaurin and the Commanders their first and only score of the game.
McLaurin caught just three passes on Monday night for 54 yards, including that 11-yard catch for the touchdown.
Hopefully the Commanders will provide more information on McLaurin's status moving forward either after the game on Monday night or on Tuesday when coach Dan Quinn speaks to media. Washington faces the Seahawks on Sunday Night Football this upcoming week.