Terry McLaurin, Magic Johnson Embrace After Commanders First Playoff Win Since 2006
The Washington Commanders clinched a berth to the divisional round of the playoffs on Sunday night, defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23–20 to secure their spot in in the next stage of the postseason.
The victory marks the first playoff win for the franchise since 2006, and it was easy to see just how much it meant to members of the organization. In the tunnel after the game, star wide receiver Terry McLaurin could be seen sharing a heartwarming moment with Commanders minority owner Magic Johnson.
McLaurin could be seen navigating his way through a sea of people in the tunnel before spotting Johnson in the crowd. He then bellowed, "Oh no!" before rushing over to the NBA Hall of Famer to celebrate the win. The pair exchanged a hug and Johnson commended the leadership of McLaurin.
"Your leadership, man. Your leadership. Congratulations," Johnson could be overheard saying.
Johnson joined the ownership group that purchased the Commanders in 2023, and has since been one of the team's most vocal supporters. He was in attendance at Raymond James Stadium for the win which snapped a 19-year drought without a playoff victory. The last time the franchise won in the postseason was on Jan. 7, 2006, also against the Buccaneers, and it was clear just how excited the pair was after Sunday night's result.
Next up for the Commanders is the Detroit Lions, who they will take on at Ford Field in the divisional round.