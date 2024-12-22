Terry McLaurin Reveals Postgame Message To Jayden Daniels After Wild Comeback Win
Jayden Daniels threw two interceptions and the Washington Commanders committed five total turnovers against the 12-3 Philadelphia Eagles, but the team never wavered as they came back from down two scores to defeat the Eagles, 36-33.
The Eagles took a 21-7 lead over the Commanders by the end of the first quarter, and extended that lead to 27-14 after three quarters. Daniels struck back to start the fourth quarter, hitting Olamide Zaccheaus on two touchdowns, including a 49-yard score to take a 28-27 lead. The Eagles managed two field goals after to re-take a 33-28 lead, capitalizing off of an interception from Daniels in the fourth quarter.
Following that Eagles' final score, the Commanders received the ball back with fewer than two minutes left in the game and in need of a touchdown. Coming off of an interception, Daniels could have easily flinched or balked in the moment as he had to manage the game with no timeouts remaining. But as he has for much of the season, Daniels thrived in the limelight. He engineered the Commanders down the field, and threw the game-winning touchdown to Jamison Crowder.
"He's so poised," Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin raved of his quarterback after the game. "No matter if we're making plays or if we're missing plays, he just has a way to stay even-keeled. I've never seen that from a rookie at any position, let alone quarterback ... He has a way of just making the right plays at the right time. You can't teach that. His ability to get better is why he has a chance to be one of the great ones.”
"I told him in the locker room I just love playing with a guy like that. I'm just extremely grateful for a guy like that to be on our team."
Daniels finished the game with five touchdown passes, and McLaurin added five catches for 60 yards, including a 32-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter. For a team that has long struggled in big moments, Daniels has come up clutch on multiple occasions this season. His belief has elevated his team around him, and helped McLaurin tie the Commanders' franchise record for most touchdown catches in a season with 12.