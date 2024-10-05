Texans Activate Dylan Horton for First Time Since Hodgkin's Lymphoma Diagnosis
Dylan Horton's incredible comeback story continues to be written.
The Houston Texans officially activated Horton off the reserve/non-football illness list on Saturday, indicating that the 24-year-old defensive end is ready to play again after being diagnosed with Stage 4 Hodgkin's Lymphoma last year.
Horton, a fourth-round pick by the Texans in 2023, played in 10 games as a rookie before stepping away from the team in late November. He was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma in December and announced in March that the cancer was in remission.
Horton celebrated his final chemotherapy appointment in May. He officially returned to practice this week ahead of the Texans' Week 5 matchup against the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium.
“Wow, what an awesome story,” Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said after practice Wednesday. “For Dylan to be back after everything he has gone through, battling cancer, then to see him back on the field almost an entire year of missing football. The way he handled it and the mindset at which he handled it, he always still attacked it with a smile, he attacked it with a great attitude every single day."
Horton tallied 13 tackles and two quarterback hits as a rookie. If he suits up this week against Buffalo, Horton will look to provide depth behind the Texans' starting defensive line of Will Anderson Jr., Mario Edwards Jr, Folorunso Fatukasi and Danielle Hunter.