Texans Agree to Lucrative Extension With Star Defensive End Danielle Hunter

Hunter's extension makes him one of the highest paid defensive ends in the NFL.

The Houston Texans have agreed to a contract extension with star defensive end Danielle Hunter.
The Houston Texans have agreed to a one-year, $35.6 million contract extension with star defensive end Danielle Hunter, according to a report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The contract extension will make Hunter the second-highest paid defensive end in the NFL. He's scheduled to make $32 million this upcoming season, which is a $12.5 million raise. He will also earn $55.1 million over the following two seasons, including $54.1 million guaranteed.

The 30-year-old Hunter started all 17 regular season games for the Texans last season in his first year with the team. He made 46 combined tackles, including 17 for loss, and registered 12 sacks and 23 quarterback hits.

Hunter is a five-time Pro Bowler and was named second-team All-Pro in 2018 with the Minnesota Vikings.

