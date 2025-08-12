Texans Tight End Brevin Jordan Out for the Season After Injuring Knee During Practice
More tough news for the Texans' Brevin Jordan.
After he hurt his knee during Monday's practice, the team is placing the fifth-year tight end on season-ending injured reserve, ESPN's Adam Schefter confirmed Tuesday. The exact nature of said knee injury was not immediately clear.
Jordan initially sustained the injury during an 11-on-11 drill, when he jumped in the air to catch a pass but fell to the ground then grabbed his lower right leg. Per ESPN's DJ Bien-Aime, he got up, but insisted he was fine and didn't want help from trainers. But he did not put pressure on his leg and "eventually became emotional as the medical cart approached," Bien Aime wrote.
It's a positively brutal turn of events for Jordan, who suffered a torn ACL in Week 2 last season. In his absence, Dalton Schultz, Cade Stover, Dalton Keene and Luke Lachey will hold things down at tight end.
Jordan has so far racked up 53 catches for 532 yards and five touchdowns in his 36-game career.