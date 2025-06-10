Texans QB C.J. Stroud Takes Important Step Forward From Shoulder Injury
Houston Texans coach DeMeco Ryans opted to remain tight-lipped about the status of quarterback C.J. Stroud, who wasn't throwing during OTAs while dealing with what Ryans called "general soreness" in his shoulder. Any concerns about Stroud's health were alleviated this week, however, as the quarterback resumed throwing during practice.
When asked about the situation regarding his shoulder, Stroud suggested the heightened reaction to him sitting out OTAs was likely caused by a general lack of news at this stage of the offseason.
"I think y'all don't have much to talk about," Stroud said, via NFL.com. "So everything is blown up in the offseason. I'm fine, man. I'm really O.K."
Regarding Tuesday's practice session, Stroud said, "I felt great. I'm very grateful to be back out on the field. A little rusty, made some throws, missed some throws. Just very grateful to be out there with the guys."
Stroud is entering his third season in the NFL. He made the Pro Bowl as a rookie in 2023, when he threw for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns and five interceptions. He regressed a bit in '24, racking up 3,727 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
The 23-year-old made clear the soreness he was dealing with during OTAs isn't going to hold him back and that he's doing just fine as he resumes preparation for the 2025 NFL season.