Texans' C.J. Gardner-Johnson Carted Off With Apparent Practice Injury
Houston Texans safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson was carted off the field after suffering an apparent injury in practice Thursday morning, reporters watching that practice said.
"(Gardner-Johnson) got hurt after a play. He initially was laying on his stomach in pain as he smacked the floor," DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN wrote on social media. "He eventually rolled over. It’s a lower leg injury. There’s a cart out for him."
Gardner-Johnson, a 27-year-old Florida product, joined the Texans on March 11 via trade after the most complete season of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles. He started 16 games, picked off six passes, and won the Super Bowl for the first time.
In six years in the league, he's seen action for three teams—the New Orleans Saints, the Eagles and the Detroit Lions. With Philadelphia in 2022, he led the league with six interceptions.
Houston is scheduled to open exhibition play on Saturday against the Minnesota Vikings.