Q&A: Texans’ C.J. Stroud on Trusting the Process and Staying ‘Hungry’ in 2025
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has a very simple goal in Year 3: win, no matter the odds and no matter what it takes.
Stroud exceeded expectations in his stellar rookie campaign back in 2023, but he then followed that up with a down season in '24 in which he threw more than twice as many interceptions (12 to five) and got sacked 52 times. Though the Texans have strung together consecutive 10-win seasons in Stroud's first two years in the league, winning the AFC South isn't enough for the former Offensive Rookie of the Year. He wants more.
Ahead of his third NFL season, Stroud spoke with Sports Illustrated in an exclusive interview about his partnership with Ashley Furniture which is bringing Delivering Dreams, a community initiative that supports families in need, to Houston. Ashley's Delivering Dreams program will provide one local family in the Houston area with a complete home furniture makeover valued at over $40,000. Houston residents are invited to nominate themselves or a friend in need through the website up until Oct. 3.
Stroud also discussed his candid thoughts about the 2025 season, his relationships with star wide receiver Nico Collins and new Texans offensive coordinator Nick Caley, and how he has dealt with adversity in his young career.
Here's our full Q&A with Stroud:
SI: After a down year, what are you most excited about for the 2025 season? What did you learn from the 2024 season?
CS: I’m really excited for the 2025 season. There are a bunch of things I learned from 2024, but if I can narrow it down to one, I would say just trust the process. It's not about what people think, who people think you are, what they think you are or when they think you should do it. It's about your process and how you’re going to go about it. If God is happy, your teammates are happy and you’re happy, then you're good.
SI: We know every team is out to win the Super Bowl this year, but is there any other way you would measure your success? Do you have any personal benchmarks you’d like to accomplish?
CS: That’s a good question. It’s a bunch of different things. I would say wins. I’m not just saying winning on the field at the end of the game, of course that’s the main goal. But, wins in my personal life, wins in my public life, wins all over. Win as a man of God. Win as a teammate. Win as a brother. I don’t mean to get all… But, I think that's life though. This game is a life game. I think I take it there because it’s necessary. I just want consistent wins.
SI: Tell me about your growing relationship with wide receiver Nico Collins.
CS: I think Nico is one of a kind. He’s a unicorn. He’s been that guy—fast, strong, jump ability, route running, release at the line of scrimmage. So, I'm very grateful for him and just how he approaches the game and how he takes care of his body. He does a good job in a lot of different ways. He's a captain this year. His leadership is something that I challenged him on. That grew. So, he's challenging himself, which I think is dope because in that position you can't get complacent. I think he's done a good job of pushing his limits on how much better he can really get.
SI: This will be your first year working with offensive coordinator Nick Caley. What has the transition been like for you?
CS: Nick is a fiery coach who loves to yell and run around. I love it. He brings juice to the building every day. It’s been exciting to work with him every day and try to build a relationship. He's done a good job relating to the players and always asking us what we want, how we want to do things and making it player-owned. I love that of him.
SI: When times get tough, is there anyone in the Texans community that you lean on for advice or support?
CS: My mom and my siblings. I have a very supportive family and they are great to lean on. I love my mom to death. She’s so supportive of me. She’s been with me through thick and thin.
SI: If you could sum up this year’s Texans squad with one word, what would it be?
CS: Hungry.
SI: What made you partner with Ashley on Delivering Dreams?
CS: Ashley has been a supporter of mine since college, so it’s been fun to work with them on something so impactful. Furniture donation may seem simple, but a comfortable place to call home can go a long way with families. Delivering Dreams is about recognizing families who are working hard and doing their best, but need a little extra support at home.
SI: Why are you passionate about giving back to the Houston community?
From the moment I touched down in Houston, this city showed me nothing but love. Teaming up with Ashley for Delivering Dreams is my way of giving some of that love back—helping families who’ve been grinding and just need that extra lift at home.
SI: What role do sports play in your desire to help others?
CS: I’ve been playing football since I was a kid, and it’s offered me countless opportunities for growth—physically, mentally, and financially. I feel that it’s my responsibility to give back whenever possible so that the next generation has even more opportunities to be successful.