Texans' Dameon Pierce Made NFL's Longest TD Rush of Season Look Way Too Easy
It only took until the last day of the 2024 NFL regular season, but Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce completed the longest rushing touchdown of the year on Sunday vs. the Tennessee Titans.
Pierce got ahold of the ball early in the second quarter and ran 92 yards to score the team's second touchdown of the day. It was quite the impressive run as Titans defenders failed to get close enough to Pierce in order to tackle him. After the long sprint, Pierce fell in the end zone.
With most of the Texans' starters resting on Sunday to prepare for the playoffs, it gave Pierce a chance to show off with this huge rushing touchdown. He entered the game with just 117 yards total in 2024, so this one play was a huge one for him. It was also just his second touchdown of the season.
The Texans' result on Sunday won't matter for their playoff seeding as Houston already locked in the No. 4 seed. However, it's still up in the air if they will face the Los Angeles Chargers or the Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild-card round next weekend.