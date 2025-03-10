Texans’ Decision to Trade Five-Time Pro Bowler Laremy Tunsil Left NFL Experts Confused
The Houston Texans traded Pro Bowl offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders on Monday and plenty of people are confused by the deal.
Tunsil is a five-time Pro Bowler who was by far Houston's best offensive lineman. In addition to that, the rest of the line left a lot to be desired last season. The Texans allowed the fifth-highest pressure rate and the eighth-highest sack rate all while giving up the third-most sacks. Meanwhile, over the last three seasons Tunsil has the second-best pressure rate among starting offensive tackles behind Tristan Wirfs.
Plenty of people around the NFL couldn't believe the deal when it was announced.
Tunsil is owed about $42 million over the next two seasons and will likely be getting a new contract before the 2025 campaign. The 30-year-old will want to be paid like one of the best tackles in the NFL, but he's certainly earned that.
The Texans have to have other moves planned to address their porous line, otherwise this trade makes no sense.