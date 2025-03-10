SI

Texans Pro Bowl Left Tackle Laremy Tunsil Traded to Commanders in Blockbuster Deal

Tunsil is heading to the Commanders in a surprise trade on the first day of the NFL's free agency tampering period.

Houston Texans Pro Bowl LT Laremy Tunsil has been traded to the Washington Commanders.
Houston Texans Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil is being traded to the Washington Commanders, according to a report for NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The Commanders are sending a 2025 third-round pick, a 2025 seventh-round pick, a 2026 second-round pick and a 2026 fourth-round pick to the Texans in exchange for Tunsil and a 2025 fourth-round pick.

For the Commanders, it's a proven blindside blocker for second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels, who took Washington to the precipice of a Super Bowl berth. For Houston, it's a chance to clear some cap space and receive significant draft capital in return.

In nine seasons, Tunsil has started 125 games for the Miami Dolphins and the Texans. He has made five Pro Bowls in nine seasons, and at 30 years old, remains one of the best left tackles in the NFL.

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

