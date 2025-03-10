Texans Pro Bowl Left Tackle Laremy Tunsil Traded to Commanders in Blockbuster Deal
Houston Texans Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil is being traded to the Washington Commanders, according to a report for NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
The Commanders are sending a 2025 third-round pick, a 2025 seventh-round pick, a 2026 second-round pick and a 2026 fourth-round pick to the Texans in exchange for Tunsil and a 2025 fourth-round pick.
For the Commanders, it's a proven blindside blocker for second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels, who took Washington to the precipice of a Super Bowl berth. For Houston, it's a chance to clear some cap space and receive significant draft capital in return.
In nine seasons, Tunsil has started 125 games for the Miami Dolphins and the Texans. He has made five Pro Bowls in nine seasons, and at 30 years old, remains one of the best left tackles in the NFL.