SI

Texans Get Concerning Injury Update on WR Christian Kirk

The Houston wideout appears set to miss time.

Patrick Andres

Christian Kirk may miss the start of the Texans' season.
Christian Kirk may miss the start of the Texans' season. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

Their season hasn't even begun yet, and the Texans have already reportedly suffered a hit to their corps of wide receivers.

Houston wide receiver Christian Kirk is expected to miss time with a hamstring injury, according to a Thursday afternoon report from ESPN's Adam Schefter. Per Schefter, Kirk's injury is expected to cost him the Texans' opener against the Rams Sunday "and possibly longer."

Kirk, 28, joined Houston via trade on March 12. He's spent the previous three years with the Jaguars, for which he produced mixed results. Kirk set career highs in receptions (84) and receiving yards (1,108) in 2022, but missed time with injuries in both '23 and '24.

The Texans are thin at wide receiver behind Nico Collins, a Pro Bowler in 2024 and quarterback C.J. Stroud's favorite target.

Houston is scheduled to host the Buccaneers after playing the Rams; a two-week absence would put Kirk on track to return Sept. 21 against... Jacksonville.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/NFL