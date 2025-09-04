Texans Get Concerning Injury Update on WR Christian Kirk
Their season hasn't even begun yet, and the Texans have already reportedly suffered a hit to their corps of wide receivers.
Houston wide receiver Christian Kirk is expected to miss time with a hamstring injury, according to a Thursday afternoon report from ESPN's Adam Schefter. Per Schefter, Kirk's injury is expected to cost him the Texans' opener against the Rams Sunday "and possibly longer."
Kirk, 28, joined Houston via trade on March 12. He's spent the previous three years with the Jaguars, for which he produced mixed results. Kirk set career highs in receptions (84) and receiving yards (1,108) in 2022, but missed time with injuries in both '23 and '24.
The Texans are thin at wide receiver behind Nico Collins, a Pro Bowler in 2024 and quarterback C.J. Stroud's favorite target.
Houston is scheduled to host the Buccaneers after playing the Rams; a two-week absence would put Kirk on track to return Sept. 21 against... Jacksonville.