Texans Hire Former Sean McVay Assistant as Next Offensive Coordinator
The Houston Texans have their next offensive coordinator less than two weeks after firing Bobby Slowik.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the team is hiring Los Angeles Rams assistant coach Nick Caley to run their offense ahead of the 2025 season.
Caley, 42, spent the last two seasons working under Sean McVay as the Rams' tight ends coach—with a passing game coordinator title added in 2024. Prior to his time in L.A., the 42-year-old was a long-time assistant under New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. His job titles over eight seasons in Foxborough included offensive assistant (2015 to '16), tight ends coach ('17 to '22), and fullbacks coach ('20 to '21).
Rapoport also reported that Caley also drew interest in this coaching cycle from the New York Jets and the aforementioned Patriots.
After Slowik received head coaching interest last offseason, the Texans' offense went on to score fewer points, gain fewer yards, and commit more turnovers in 2024 than they did a year ago. Houston now moves forward with Caley with the hopes to get the most out of their young and promising quarterback in C.J. Stroud.