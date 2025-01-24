SI

Texans Make Stunning Coaching Staff Shakeup After Playoff Loss to Chiefs

Bobby Slowik looked to be on his way to a head coaching job at this time last year.

Dan Lyons

Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik during the game against the Los Angeles Rams at NRG Stadium.
Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik during the game against the Los Angeles Rams at NRG Stadium. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Life comes at you fast when you're an NFL assistant coach. Just a year ago, Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik was one of the hottest coaching names in the league. On Friday, the 37-year-old was dismissed by the Texans days after their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Houston was held to 14 points and just one touchdown in the 23–14 loss to Kansas City, though they outgained the Chiefs 336 yards to just 212.

The Texans were expected to take a leap entering year two under Slowik, head coach DeMeco Ryans and quarterback C.J. Stroud, the 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year. Under Slowik's stewardship, Stroud put together one of the greatest seasons by a rookie quarterback in NFL history.

After throwing for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns and just five interceptions in 2023, Stroud's numbers dipped across the board—3,727 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. His touchdown rate fell from 4.6% to 3.8%, and after throwing for interceptions on just 1% of his throws in '23, the rate jumped to 2.3% last year. Houston's record did improve by a game, but most of the development was credited to the defense.

Even with this year's struggles, Slowik's name popped up during the coaching carousel. He received an interview for the New York Jets head coaching job, after being connected to the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders a year ago.

