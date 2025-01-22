Texans’ Joe Mixon Rips NFL for Fining Him Over Something He Didn’t Say
On Saturday, former NFL wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh was among many observers to rail—fairly or unfairly—against perceptions of officiating bias in favor of the Kansas City Chiefs.
"Why play the game if every 50/50 call goes with Chiefs," Houshmandzadeh wrote on social media during Kansas City's 23–14 win over the Houston Texans in an AFC divisional-round game. "These officials are (trash) & (biased)."
Here's where things get weird: on Wednesday, the NFL issued a fine for Houshmandzadeh's comment... to Texans running back Joe Mixon.
Mixon was stunned, and made his feelings known on social media.
"I’m getting fined by the (NFL) for what someone else said. What’s next? I get fined by them for Connor McDavid cross checking an opponent on a (NHL) game!" he wrote.
The three-game suspension Mixon alluded to of McDavid, the Edmonton Oilers' star center, has made headlines across North America this week.
All told, Houshmandzadeh's comment cost Mixon $25,000.