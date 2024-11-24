Texans Kicker Had Heartbreaking Reaction to Missing Easy Game-Tying Field Goal
Sunday's Week 12 NFL slate saw a few costly missed field goal attempts, including one missed by Houston Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn in the team's 32–27 loss to the Tennessee Titans.
The Texans were trailing 30–27 with 1:56 left in the contest as Fairbairn lined up to attempt a 28-yard field goal— a pretty close and highly likely try for an NFL kicker. And, the attempt was coming shortly after Fairbairn drained a 54-yard field goal to set a new NFL record for most 50+ yard field goals made in a single season.
Unfortunately, Fairbairn missed the 28-yard field goal to tie the game. As soon as the kicker realized the ball wouldn't be going through the uprights, he immediately fell on his back and held his hands up to his head, emulating a look of defeat.
There's a lot of pressure on kickers, especially in crucial moments like these. And, it's clear Fairbairn felt the pain by missing that field goal attempt.