SI

Texans Kicker Had Heartbreaking Reaction to Missing Easy Game-Tying Field Goal

He made NFL kicking history with the field goal he made a couple drives prior.

Madison Williams

Houston Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn lays on the ground after missing a field goal attempt.
Houston Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn lays on the ground after missing a field goal attempt. / NFL on CBS/Screengrab
In this story:

Sunday's Week 12 NFL slate saw a few costly missed field goal attempts, including one missed by Houston Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn in the team's 32–27 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

The Texans were trailing 30–27 with 1:56 left in the contest as Fairbairn lined up to attempt a 28-yard field goal— a pretty close and highly likely try for an NFL kicker. And, the attempt was coming shortly after Fairbairn drained a 54-yard field goal to set a new NFL record for most 50+ yard field goals made in a single season.

Unfortunately, Fairbairn missed the 28-yard field goal to tie the game. As soon as the kicker realized the ball wouldn't be going through the uprights, he immediately fell on his back and held his hands up to his head, emulating a look of defeat.

There's a lot of pressure on kickers, especially in crucial moments like these. And, it's clear Fairbairn felt the pain by missing that field goal attempt.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NFL