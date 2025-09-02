Texans Make Contract Decision on Backup Quarterback Davis Mills
Mills will be the backup to C.J. Stroud for at least two more seasons.
Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills has signed a one-year, $7 million contract extension that will tie C.J. Stroud's backup to the franchise through the 2026 season, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter. The contract for Mills is fully guaranteed.
The 26-year-old Mills, a fifth-year pro, has played in 38 games for Houston in his first four seasons, including 26 starts. He has completed 62.6% of his passes for 6,167 yards and 35 touchdowns to 25 interceptions.
He appeared mostly in mop up duty last season, going 20 of 36 for 212 yards in four games.
