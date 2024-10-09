Texans Dealt Huge Blow As NFL-Leading Receiver Nico Collins Goes on Injured Reserve
This season, Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins has been—from a raw yardage standpoint—the most productive wideout in football. His league-leading 567 yards average out to 113.4 per game, which would be the 12th highest total in history if maintained for a full season.
Unfortunately, the Texans are poised to lose his services for at least four games.
Houston has placed Collins on the injured reserve with a hamstring injury, the team announced Wednesday morning.
Collins, 25, caught two passes for 78 yards and a touchdown in the Texans' 23–20 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. He suffered a hamstring injury during the game, however, and did not return after scoring in the first quarter.
His hot start followed a breakout in 2023; paired with electrifying then-rookie quarterback quarterback C.J. Stroud, Collins caught a career-high 80 passes for 1,297 yards and eight touchdowns.
Houston—which is 4-1 so far this season—is scheduled to play the New England Patriots Sunday at Gillette Stadium.