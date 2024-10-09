SI

Texans Dealt Huge Blow As NFL-Leading Receiver Nico Collins Goes on Injured Reserve

Houston is set to lose an offensive weapon for at least four games.

Patrick Andres

Nico Collins, out for at least four games.
Nico Collins, out for at least four games. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

This season, Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins has been—from a raw yardage standpoint—the most productive wideout in football. His league-leading 567 yards average out to 113.4 per game, which would be the 12th highest total in history if maintained for a full season.

Unfortunately, the Texans are poised to lose his services for at least four games.

Houston has placed Collins on the injured reserve with a hamstring injury, the team announced Wednesday morning.

Collins, 25, caught two passes for 78 yards and a touchdown in the Texans' 23–20 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. He suffered a hamstring injury during the game, however, and did not return after scoring in the first quarter.

His hot start followed a breakout in 2023; paired with electrifying then-rookie quarterback quarterback C.J. Stroud, Collins caught a career-high 80 passes for 1,297 yards and eight touchdowns.

Houston—which is 4-1 so far this season—is scheduled to play the New England Patriots Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/NFL