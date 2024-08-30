SI

Texans Owner's Wife Clowns Browns for Agreeing to Deshaun Watson Trade in 2022

Patrick Andres

Oct 23, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Hannah McNair, the wife of Houston Texans chief executive officer D. Cal McNair (not pictured), reacts during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.
Oct 23, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Hannah McNair, the wife of Houston Texans chief executive officer D. Cal McNair (not pictured), reacts during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
On the day it was made—March 18, 2022—football observers and fans tripped over themselves to criticize the Cleveland Browns' trade for quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Somehow, two years later, the deal looks even worse.

Watson—who was suspended the first 11 games of his Browns tenure due to allegations of sexual misconduct—has yet to find any semblance of a rhythm with Cleveland. The Houston Texans, after trading him away, are the defending AFC South champions.

Thus, it was only appropriate that Hannah McNair—the wife of Texans owner Cal McNair—made fun of the Browns on Thursday on The Ultimate Fan Experience, a Houston sports podcast.

"Thank a Brown. Have you thanked a Brown lately?" McNair said. "I thank them for all of our players."

Compensation from the Watson trade landed Houston—among others—defensive end Will Anderson wide receiver Tank Dell.

To add insult to injury, when the two teams met in the playoffs last year, the Texans throttled Cleveland 45–14.

