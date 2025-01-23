Texans Part Ways With Team President Following Divisional Round Exit
The Houston Texans have parted ways with team president Greg Grissom following the franchise's divisional round playoff exit at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs.
"We want to thank Greg for his contributions to the organization," Texans CEO Cal McNair said in a statement. "Since he became our president in 2021, Greg helped me implement numerous initatives to help our organization fearlessly evolve and grow in many ways, which we are thankful for. We wish Greg and his family all the best in the future. We will provide updates regarding the team's next president in the coming days."
"Leading the Houston Texans business operations has been the opportunity of a lifetime," Grissom said. "After almost 25 years with the Texans, including the last four as president, I feel it's the right time to embrace new challenges and opportunities. I want to thank Janice McNair and Cal McNair and Hannah McNair for their support and the opportunity to help lead this organization."
Grissom had been a part of the Texans organization since 2002 and earned several promotions up to president throughout his two-plus decade run in Houston.