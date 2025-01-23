SI

Texans Part Ways With Team President Following Divisional Round Exit

Grissom had been the franchise's president since 2021.

Mike McDaniel

The Houston Texans have parted ways with team president Greg Grissom.
The Houston Texans have parted ways with team president Greg Grissom. / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Texans have parted ways with team president Greg Grissom following the franchise's divisional round playoff exit at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs.

"We want to thank Greg for his contributions to the organization," Texans CEO Cal McNair said in a statement. "Since he became our president in 2021, Greg helped me implement numerous initatives to help our organization fearlessly evolve and grow in many ways, which we are thankful for. We wish Greg and his family all the best in the future. We will provide updates regarding the team's next president in the coming days."

"Leading the Houston Texans business operations has been the opportunity of a lifetime," Grissom said. "After almost 25 years with the Texans, including the last four as president, I feel it's the right time to embrace new challenges and opportunities. I want to thank Janice McNair and Cal McNair and Hannah McNair for their support and the opportunity to help lead this organization."

Grissom had been a part of the Texans organization since 2002 and earned several promotions up to president throughout his two-plus decade run in Houston.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NFL