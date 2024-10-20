Texans Players Confused About Personal Foul Penalty After Linebacker Suplexes WR
The Green Bay Packers are hosting the Houston Texans at Lambeau Field in Week 7. The Packers took a 7-3 lead during the second quarter after a 13-play touchdown drive was aided by an obvious personal foul penalty on Houston linebacker Neville Hewitt.
Facing 2nd-and-14 on the first play of the second quarter, Jordan Love hit Jayden Reed for a six-yard gain. That's when Hewitt, who was having trouble getting Reed on the ground, wrapped his arms around Reed's waist and suplexed him, slamming him on the ground head-first.
As Hewitt got up and walked back to the huddle flags flew. The linebacker and a few of his teammates put up their hands as if to say, for what!? but it was pretty clear what was happening. As CBS showed replays Jim Nantz and Tony Romo marveled at the move.
"What in the name of Rayn Nitschke was he thinking here?" Nantz asked.
Romo simply responded, "He wasn't."
Instead of facing third-and-long the Packers were given a first down. Three plays later they scored.