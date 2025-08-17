Texans Projected Wide Receiver Depth Chart After Trading John Metchie III to Eagles
The Texans traded one of their own on Sunday afternoon, sending wide receiver John Metchie III—and a 2026 sixth-round pick—to the Eagles in exchange for tight end Harrison Bryant and a 2026 fifth-round pick.
Metchie, 24, was drafted by Houston out of Alabama in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft. The former Crimson Tide star was diagnosed with leukemia ahead of his rookie season, but has since come back strong. In 2024, he tallied career highs in catches (24) and yards (257).
After the team drafted pass catchers Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel out of Iowa State this past April, however, Metchie III looked to be on the outside looking into the Texans' wide receiver room headed into 2025.
Here's what Houston's wide receiver room and depth chart look like now, sans Metchie:
Texans Updated Wide Receiver Depth Chart After Trading John Metchie III
Nico Collins
Christian Kirk
Jayden Higgins
Xavier Hutchinson
Jaylin Noel
Justin Watson
Quintez Cephus
Braxton Berrios
Daniel Jackson
Xavier Johnson