Texans Projected Wide Receiver Depth Chart After Trading John Metchie III to Eagles

Mike Kadlick

The Texans traded John Metchie III to the Eagles on Sunday.
The Texans traded one of their own on Sunday afternoon, sending wide receiver John Metchie III—and a 2026 sixth-round pick—to the Eagles in exchange for tight end Harrison Bryant and a 2026 fifth-round pick.

Metchie, 24, was drafted by Houston out of Alabama in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft. The former Crimson Tide star was diagnosed with leukemia ahead of his rookie season, but has since come back strong. In 2024, he tallied career highs in catches (24) and yards (257).

After the team drafted pass catchers Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel out of Iowa State this past April, however, Metchie III looked to be on the outside looking into the Texans' wide receiver room headed into 2025.

Here's what Houston's wide receiver room and depth chart look like now, sans Metchie:

Texans Updated Wide Receiver Room After Trading John Metchie III

Braxton Berrios
Quintez Cephus
Nico Collins
Jayden Higgins
Xavier Hutchinson
Daniel Jackson
Xavier Johnson
Christian Kirk
Jaylin Noel
Justin Watson

Texans Updated Wide Receiver Depth Chart After Trading John Metchie III

WR

WR

WR

Nico Collins

Christian Kirk

Jayden Higgins

Xavier Hutchinson

Jaylin Noel

Justin Watson

Quintez Cephus

Braxton Berrios

Daniel Jackson

Xavier Johnson

MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

