Texans QB C.J. Stroud Upset Lots of Houston Fans With Hat He Wore to Preseason Game
Houston Texans starting quarterback C.J. Stroud made the most of his brief appearance in the team's preseason win over the Carolina Panthers on Saturday, as he completed 6-of-8 passes and threw a touchdown pass before watching the rest of the game from the sideline.
While his play should have Texans fans feeling good about the upcoming season, a decision he made before the game left many Houston fans feeling a little bit upset.
Stroud arrived at the game wearing a Seattle Mariners hat. While that doesn't seem like a huge deal to many fans, and rightfully so, that team is currently battling the Houston Astros in the AL West.
Here is Stroud making his entrance:
Stroud later explained why he wore a Mariners hat, saying: “I still love the Astros, but it’s all good, I understand. It’s all about the swag, baby."
Many fans were not impressed:
Stroud has led the Texans to the playoffs in each of his first two NFL seasons and has two postseason wins already on his resume.
In the end, that's all Houston fans will really care about. Still, that Mariners hat was an interesting choice, especially since the Astros currently only have a 1.5-game lead over Seattle in the AL West standings.