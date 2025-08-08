Texans Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to Miss the 2025 Season With Knee Injury
The safety will miss his first season in Houston.
Texans safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson will miss the 2025 season after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, KPRC 2 Houston's Aaron Wilson reported on Thursday evening. Gardner-Johnson will undergo surgery to repair the tear.
The safety, who was entering his first season with the Texans after being traded from the Super Bowl-winning Eagles, was injured during Thursday's practice. He was unable to move his lower right leg after attempting a tackle and falling to the ground. He was carted off the field after he failed to put pressure on his right leg.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
