Eagles Send Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to Texans for Guard, Draft Pick

The Super Bowl champion appears to be on the move.

Patrick Andres

C.J. Gardner-Johnson celebrates the Eagles' 40–22 win over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9, 2025.
C.J. Gardner-Johnson celebrates the Eagles' 40–22 win over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9, 2025. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In the wake of their Super Bowl championship, the Philadelphia Eagles appear set to shake up their secondary.

The Eagles are trading safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and a 2026 sixth-round draft pick to the Houston Texans for guard Kenyon Green and a 2026 fifth-round draft pick, according to a Tuesday morning report from Ian Rapoport of ESPN.

Gardner-Johnson, 27, intercepted six passes in 2024—tying for the third-most in the NFL in that category. He also picked off six passes in 2022, leading the league.

His 16 starts in '24 were a career high as he became a critical cog in Philadelphia's championship-winning defense.

Green, on the other hand, has struggled since the Texans picked him 15th in 2022's draft. A poor rookie year gave way to a shoulder injury that cost him the 2023 season; he did manage to start nine games for Houston in '24.

The Texans have made the playoffs in back-to-back seasons, the first time that's happened since 2018 to '19. Now, they appear to have spotted an opportunity to field an even better defense next year.

