Eagles Send Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to Texans for Guard, Draft Pick
In the wake of their Super Bowl championship, the Philadelphia Eagles appear set to shake up their secondary.
The Eagles are trading safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and a 2026 sixth-round draft pick to the Houston Texans for guard Kenyon Green and a 2026 fifth-round draft pick, according to a Tuesday morning report from Ian Rapoport of ESPN.
Gardner-Johnson, 27, intercepted six passes in 2024—tying for the third-most in the NFL in that category. He also picked off six passes in 2022, leading the league.
His 16 starts in '24 were a career high as he became a critical cog in Philadelphia's championship-winning defense.
Green, on the other hand, has struggled since the Texans picked him 15th in 2022's draft. A poor rookie year gave way to a shoulder injury that cost him the 2023 season; he did manage to start nine games for Houston in '24.
The Texans have made the playoffs in back-to-back seasons, the first time that's happened since 2018 to '19. Now, they appear to have spotted an opportunity to field an even better defense next year.