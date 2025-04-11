Texans Safety Jalen Pitre Agrees to Three-Year Contract Extension
The Houston Texans and safety Jalen Pitre agreed to a three-year contract extension on Friday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. The deal is worth around $39 million.
Pitre's deal comes almost a month after the Texans gave cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. a three-year, $90 million contract extension to make him the highest paid defensive back in the NFL. The two defensive stars will remain teammates in Houston for a few years now.
Pitre has started in all 44 games he's appeared in for the Texans the past three seasons. He specifically had a standout rookie season in 2022, completing five interceptions and 147 total tackles with 99 solo sacks. He earned a spot on the PFWA All-Rookie Team because of his performance.
Throughout three seasons, Pitre has tallied 296 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, five quarterback hits, six interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
Pitre's 2024 season was cut short, though, when he tore a pectoral muscle and had to undergo surgery. He missed the last five games of the year.