Texans Make Derek Stingley Jr. New Highest-Paid DB in NFL

The top has been blown off the DB market. Sources say #Texans CB Derek Stingley Jr. is the NFL’s new highest paid DB.



Stingley has agreed to terms on a 3-year, $90M deal — $30M per year. The deal done by David Mulugheta of @AthletesFirst includes a whopping $89M guaranteed.