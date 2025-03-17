SI

Texans Make Derek Stingley Jr. New Highest-Paid DB in NFL

The cornerback market has once again been reset.

Tyler Lauletta

AFC defensive back Derek Stingley Jr. of the Houston Texans at the Pro Bowl.
While the wildest days of NFL free agency may be behind us, some big deals are still left to be made.

On Monday morning, the Houston Texans agreed to terms on a new deal with cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., signing him to a three-year contract worth $90 million that makes him the highest-paid defensive back in the NFL.

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, $89 million of the deal comes as guaranteed money, which, I mean, sure I guess, but you didn’t want to just top off the contract there, Texans?

The $30 million per year in average annual value on Stingley’s new deal usurps the $25 million per year of Jaycee Horn, who set the new high-water mark for the position with a new deal with the Panthers earlier this offseason.

