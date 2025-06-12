Texans Safety Jimmie Ward Arrested on Felony Family Assault Charges
The former first-round pick was arrested on Thursday morning in Magnolia, Texas.
Houston Texans safety Jimmie Ward was arrested on Thursday morning in Magnolia, Texas on a third-degree felony family assault charge, according to a report from NFL.com.
Ward was arrested at 5:38 a.m. local time and booked about an hour later. He is currently being held without bond.
The allegations against Ward warranted a third-degree felony charge due to the safety reportedly impeding breathing of a family member.
Ward started 10 games for the Texans last season, where he recorded 48 tackles and two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown. He has started 99 games over his 11 NFL seasons with both the Texans and the San Francisco 49ers.
