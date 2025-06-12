SI

Texans Safety Jimmie Ward Arrested on Felony Family Assault Charges

The former first-round pick was arrested on Thursday morning in Magnolia, Texas.

Houston Texans safety Jimmie Ward was arrested on Thursday morning in Magnolia, Texas.
Houston Texans safety Jimmie Ward was arrested on Thursday morning in Magnolia, Texas. / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Houston Texans safety Jimmie Ward was arrested on Thursday morning in Magnolia, Texas on a third-degree felony family assault charge, according to a report from NFL.com.

Ward was arrested at 5:38 a.m. local time and booked about an hour later. He is currently being held without bond.

The allegations against Ward warranted a third-degree felony charge due to the safety reportedly impeding breathing of a family member.

Ward started 10 games for the Texans last season, where he recorded 48 tackles and two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown. He has started 99 games over his 11 NFL seasons with both the Texans and the San Francisco 49ers.

