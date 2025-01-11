Texans Send Playful Complaint to NFL About Implausible Wild-Card Game Streak
Death, taxes, and the Houston Texas playing in the Saturday early window on wild-card weekend.
There are few certainties when it comes to the NFL playoffs, but if there is one, it's that the Texans will play at 4:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. CT on Saturday during wild-card weekend when they make the postseason.
The Texans poked fun at their constant appearances in this time slot with the perfect clip from The Real Bros of Simi Valley.
Since the franchise began play in 2002, they have made the postseason eight times. In all eight of those postseason appearances, the Texans have played at 3:30 p.m. CT on Saturday of wild-card weekend. Last season, the Texans even played their divisional round game against the Baltimore Ravens in the same early Saturday time slot.
The streak continues for Houston as they prepare to face the Los Angeles Chargers at 3:30 p.m. CT on Saturday. The No. 4 seeded Texans host the No. 5 seeded Chargers, who come into this matchup on a three-game winning streak. Meanwhile, Houston has struggled through the second half of the season.
Though Houston clinched their division relatively early on and won their final game of the season, their offense has been hampered by the injuries to Tank Dell and Stefon Diggs, and has not looked the same since the first half of the season. They will need to overcome these later-season woes to make their sixth divisional round appearance.