Texans' Stefon Diggs Leaves Game After Non-Contact Knee Injury

The receiver seemed to hurt his knee in the third quarter.

Madison Williams

Houston Texans receiver Stefon Diggs injures his knee on a non-contact play.
Houston Texans receiver Stefon Diggs injures his knee on a non-contact play. / NFL Redzone/Screengrab
Houston Texans receiver Stefon Diggs headed to the locker room after seeming to injure his knee on a non-contact play vs. the Indianapolis Colts. He was ruled out.

Awaiting a pass from quarterback C.J. Stroud near the end of the third quarter, Diggs was dodging Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II and appeared to land on his right leg weird. He hopped a bit before grabbing his knee and falling to the ground. The medical team ran onto the field to assist Diggs as he sat on the field.

He walked off the field and into the locker room on his own accord with medical staff by his side.

Here's a video of the injury.

It's unknown the severity of his injury at this time.

Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

