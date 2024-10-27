Texans' Stefon Diggs Leaves Game After Non-Contact Knee Injury
The receiver seemed to hurt his knee in the third quarter.
Houston Texans receiver Stefon Diggs headed to the locker room after seeming to injure his knee on a non-contact play vs. the Indianapolis Colts. He was ruled out.
Awaiting a pass from quarterback C.J. Stroud near the end of the third quarter, Diggs was dodging Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II and appeared to land on his right leg weird. He hopped a bit before grabbing his knee and falling to the ground. The medical team ran onto the field to assist Diggs as he sat on the field.
He walked off the field and into the locker room on his own accord with medical staff by his side.
Here's a video of the injury.
It's unknown the severity of his injury at this time.
