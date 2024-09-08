SI

Cameras Caught Stefon Diggs Having Emotional Sideline Moment Early in Texans Debut

Diggs was in an intense conversation with a teammate early in Sunday's game.

Ryan Phillips

Diggs caught his first touchdown pass as a member of the Texans on Sunday.
Stefon Diggs is making his regular season debut for the Houston Texans on Sunday and it didn't take long for him to have a sideline exchange that raised some eyebrows.

Midway through the first quarter, cameras caught Diggs talking to his teammates on the sideline. While it didn't look like a negative conversation, Diggs was pretty emotional while discussing something with at few players.

It looks like Diggs is explaining something, but at the end he appears to say, "It's my bad. It's my bad."

Diggs finally broke through early in the second quarter, catching a nine-yard touchdown pass from C.J. Stroud for his first big play with the Texans. Midway through the second quarter, Houston's new No. 1 receiver has three catches for 21 yards and that touchdown.

After four 100-plus catch, 1,000-plus yard seasons with the Buffalo Bills, the four-time Pro Bowler was traded to the Texans along with a fifth-round pick in the 2025 draft for a second-rounder in the 2025 draft. He has every incentive in the world to make this season a big one in Houston as he's set to hit free agency once it's over.

Ryan Phillips

RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

