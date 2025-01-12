Texans Take Shots at Rex Ryan for 'Bye Week' Comments While Celebrating Playoff Win
Leading up to the Houston Texans' AFC wild-card showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers Saturday, former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills coach Rex Ryan was a loud doubter of the team.
On ESPN, Ryan said this week that the Chargers "(got a bye) because they're playing Houston." He later doubled down on those comments, telling the Texans Saturday that they were "in trouble."
Fast forward several hours, and Houston could bask in the glow of a 32–12 victory over Los Angeles. As running back Joe Mixon celebrated the win on his Instagram, he and his teammates called out Ryan by name.
"We smoking on that Rex Ryan pack!" various Texans yelled as Mixon lit a cigar.
"That boy said a bye week! That boy said a bye week!" an unidentified Houston player added in the background.
"Come on, Rex!" Mixon yelled as he bopped his head to Kendrick Lamar's "Squabble Up."
The Texans will learn their next opponent Sunday after the AFC's two remaining wild-card contests.