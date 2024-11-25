Texans' Will Anderson Had Encouraging Message for C.J. Stroud After Tough Loss
For a minute there, quarterback C.J. Stroud looked like the answer to the Houston Texans' prayers, but this season is testing that narrative. For instance, the second-year NFL star threw two picks and was sacked four times in Sunday's 32–27 loss against the Tennessee Titans.
As the cherry on top, Stroud cost the Texans a possible comeback after stepping out of the end zone with a minute left on the clock, handing the Titans a safety and the ball.
But even after it all, Texans defensive end Will Anderson had an encouraging post-game message for his struggling QB: "Keep your head up, bro."
Here's a clip of the moment:
Stroud, last season's NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, knows his play hasn't been up to snuff. "It’s no secret. I haven’t been playing well personally, for my standard," he told Texans reporter Aaron Wilson after Sunday's loss. "I have a couple good drives and plays here, but it’s up-and-down. ... I’ve got to be hard on myself and realize that games can come down to me making plays. I didn’t make enough, and I gave up the ball twice today. I’ve got to just be better, and I know that.”
Nonetheless, the 7–5 Texans still lead the AFC South, and Stroud, who entered the league as a No. 2 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, has the skills to turn things around. After losing three of their last four games, Houston will next meet the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 1.