Texans WR Stefon Diggs Out for 2024 Season With Torn ACL
Houston Texans receiver Stefon Diggs will miss the remainder of the 2024 season with a torn ACL he suffered on Sunday vs. the Indianapolis Colts.
Diggs suffered the injury on a non-contact play and exited the game. He was able to walk off the field and into the locker room on his own accord, but tests have now revealed that he has a torn ACL.
This was Diggs's first year playing for the Texans, and he's on a one-year contract. He will become a free agent this offseason, meaning his injury may make this offseason a bit tricky for the receiver.
Through eight games this season, Diggs has caught 47-of-64 targets for 496 yards and three touchdowns. He was set to be one of quarterback C.J. Stroud's main receivers, especially as receiver Nico Collins remains on the injured reserve list with a hamstring injury.