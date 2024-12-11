Dolphins DB's Pose Challenge for Texans
The Houston Texans have a tough task on their hands in Week 15 as they host the Miami Dolphins, who likely need a win to keep any hope of making the playoffs alive.
The Dolphins are 6-7, but their talent is better than their roster suggests, especially on the defensive side of the ball.
Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans and the offense will study the Dolphins secondary a lot in the coming days.
“They have a ton of playmakers in their backend. Holland, Ramsey, those guys are ballhawks," Ryans said. "So, they can get after it, they play – [Defensive Coordinator Anthony] Weaver, I think he doesn’t get enough credit, but Weaver has done a really great job with his defense throughout the entire year seeing their improvement. He definitely has his stamp on it and they’ve done a really great job.”
The Texans face off against the Dolphins on Sunday at 12 noon CT inside NRG Stadium. The game can be watched on CBS or streamed on Paramount+.
