Dolphins DB's Pose Challenge for Texans

The Houston Texans could run into some trouble against the Miami Dolphins secondary.

Oct 20, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) looks to get a ball past Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) during the second quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans have a tough task on their hands in Week 15 as they host the Miami Dolphins, who likely need a win to keep any hope of making the playoffs alive.

The Dolphins are 6-7, but their talent is better than their roster suggests, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans and the offense will study the Dolphins secondary a lot in the coming days.

“They have a ton of playmakers in their backend. Holland, Ramsey, those guys are ballhawks," Ryans said. "So, they can get after it, they play – [Defensive Coordinator Anthony] Weaver, I think he doesn’t get enough credit, but Weaver has done a really great job with his defense throughout the entire year seeing their improvement. He definitely has his stamp on it and they’ve done a really great job.”

The Texans face off against the Dolphins on Sunday at 12 noon CT inside NRG Stadium. The game can be watched on CBS or streamed on Paramount+.

