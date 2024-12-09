49ers WR Defends Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair Amidst Suspension
The NFL world has shaken after Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair was suspended three games for his tackle on Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
The suspension was appealed and upheld, meaning Al-Shaair will be out for the next three games.
A lot of opinions have been shared on both sides of the debate, but San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel came to the defense of his former teammate.
“I know Azeez very well. It wasn’t intentional," Samuel said via Bleacher Report h/t Sideline Sarah. "I know him on a personal level. He played here for four years. At practice we had him, Fred [Warner], and [Dre] Greenlaw — three one of the hardest hitters I’ve ever seen in person, played against for sure. And that’s just what we dealt with everyday. That clip doesn’t show who he is as a person. If I’m him in that situation as I’m getting up and somebody is beating on the back of my head, I got to get in defense mode. I just think three games is a little much.”
While Al-Shaair remains on the sideline, the Texans will return to the field on Sunday at 12 noon CT against the Miami Dolphins inside NRG Stadium.
