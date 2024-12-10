Texans Daily

Texans Rookie DB Calen Bullock 'Continues to Evolve'

Calen Bullock is only getting better for the Houston Texans.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 10, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans safety Calen Bullock (21) reacts to his interception agains thee Detroit Lions in the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-Imagn Images
Nov 10, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans safety Calen Bullock (21) reacts to his interception agains thee Detroit Lions in the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas B. Shea-Imagn Images
Houston Texans rookie defensive back Calen Bullock is enjoying a strong rookie season.

Bullock, a third-round pick out of USC, is proving to the rest of the league why he should have been taken sooner and making the Texans look really smart in their decision.

"I think [S] Calen [Bullock] continues to evolve," Texans general manager Nick Caserio said. "The one thing he's done consistently is take the ball away. He did it at USC. He's done it since the beginning of the season. ... Most young players specifically are rookies. They play a lot of football here. You talk about four preseason games, 13 regular season games. You're playing football for 17 games. This is two college seasons already. With all the playoffs and all the garbage they've got going on there. They're good football players. They’re good young kids, they've got the right mindset. We're glad that they're here and they're going to be good players here for a long time.”

Bullock and the Texans are returning to the field this week as they take on the Miami Dolphins for their Week 15 matchup. Kickoff is set for Sunday at 12 noon CT.

