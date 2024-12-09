Opening Betting Odds For Houston Texans vs. Miami Dolphins
The Houston Texans are fresh off a 23-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars to maintain a two-win lead in the AFC South over the Tennessee Titans. They've got an upcoming matchup over the Miami Dolphins in NRG Stadium as they look to continue securing their playoff berth this season.
The Dolphins are 4-1 in their past five games, better than the Texans' 2-3 record in their last five contests played.
Miami is searching for an at-large playoff bid in the AFC as they Buffalo Bills have secured the AFC East title for the season. They've got a current 6-7 record as Tua Tagovailoa's concussion derailed their season. They'll be desparate for a victory, whereas the Texans will have a tad less urgency with their comfort in the AFC South.
Still, heading into the contest, the Texans are a 2.5-point favorite over the Dolphins. If Houston's previous contests played are any hint at what's to come, it'll certainly be a close contest. Three of their last four games have been decided by one point, with the exclusion of their big win over the Dallas Cowboys.
According to ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI), the Texans have a 55.1% chance to come away victorious over the Dolphins in Week 15 of the NFL season.
The Texans are fresh off a bye week, whereas the Dolphins squeaked out an overtime win over the New York Jets. Houston is also 4-2 on their home field this season.
