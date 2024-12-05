Houston Texans Nominate Safety For Walter Payton Man of the Year Award
Nominees for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award have been announced and the Houston Texans have nominated third-year safety Jalen Pitre for the prestigious award. The Walter Payton Man of the Year Award is thought to be the most prestigious among the NFL awards and recognizes players who excel on the field and demonstrate a commitment to creating a positive impact beyond the game of football.
Being nominated for the award is a treasure in and of its own but winning the award places a player high in the respect of his peers across the league.
Pitre, a Texas native, has consistently been involved in his communities. He is a major advocate for Kids' Meals, a local nonprofit that delivers free, healthy meals to homes of preschool children to end childhood hunger and he also teamed up with Kids' Meals to lead the "Feed 5 More" campaign to reach his goal of feeding 55,555 children.
"Jalen Pitre is a shining example of an exceptional leader on and off the field," Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair said. "As a hometown player, we're so proud of the impact he's had in our community and look forward to his continued commitment to H-Town for many years to come. Jalen is incredibly deserving of this honor and we know how much means to him."
The highest of honors couldn't be any more right. Being a shining example of what a professional athlete should be Pitre continues to do great things outside of his on-field abilities.
"My parents always taught me that if anyone was in need and we had the means that we should lend a helping hand," said Pitre. " I'm blessed to be in this position now, and it's my duty to help and shed light on others who need it. I have a ton of gratitude and appreciation that I was chosen as a nominee for this award. I hope I can continue to inspire and encourage people to help others as much as they can."
The winner of the 2024 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award will be announced during the NFL Honors while recognizing all 32 nominees on February 6th, 2025.
