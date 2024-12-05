Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair Sends 'Villain' Message After NFL Decision
The Houston Texans came away victorious over the Jacksonville Jaguars this past weekend. Now with an 8-5 record, they still hold a two-game lead over the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC South and control their destiny to go earn a playoff berth.
However, the big win wasn't the main storylined bleeding into their bye week. Instead, it was the late hit on Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence from Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair. The Houston defender was ejected from the contest after a mini brawl ensued.
After the game, the NFL made a ruling, hitting Al-Shaair with a three-game suspension. He appealed the suspension, to which the league denied and doubled down on his reinforcement.
Following the decision by the NFL on Al-Shaair's appeal, the Texans linebacker took to social media to share a message.
"IF YOU WANT ME TO BE YOUR VILLAIN, ILL BE YOUR VILLAIN!SEE YOU SOON…" Al-Shaair posted.
Al-Shaair seems to be accpeting a villain role as that's how he's being painted. He shared a photo of the Joker with his cryptic message.
While some have been relentless about the hit, many have come to the support of the Houston linebacker. Whether it be fans, pundits or people within the Texans organization, there is a showing of support of him as of late.
