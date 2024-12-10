Where Are The Texans in Playoff Picture After Week 14?
Coming out of their bye week, the Houston Texans are in a strong position in the playoff race. At 8-5, they hold a two-game lead over the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC South heading into Week 15’s matchup against the surging Miami Dolphins.
However, even with a win over Miami, the Texans won’t be able to clinch the division title this week, as the Colts face the Denver Broncos.
Currently, Houston is the fourth seed in the AFC but remains two games behind the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills for the No. 3 spot. Here’s how the AFC standings shape up with four weeks left in the regular season:
- Kansas City Chiefs: 12-1 (Clinched AFC West)
- Buffalo Bills: 10-3 (Clinched AFC East)
- Pittsburgh Steelers: 10-3 (AFC North leader)
- Houston Texans: 8-5 (AFC South leader)
- Baltimore Ravens: 8-5 (Wild card)
- Los Angeles Chargers: 8-5 (Wild card)
- Denver Broncos: 8-5 (Wild card)
- Miami Dolphins: 6-7
- Indianapolis Colts: 6-7
The Texans currently have a 97% chance of making the playoffs and a 94.1% likelihood of winning the AFC South, showing that their clearest path to the postseason is through the division title.
Winning just two of their final four games should secure Houston a playoff spot. Their 4-1 record in divisional play also gives them a crucial edge in tiebreak scenarios. Houston could even clinch the division this weekend with a win over Miami and a Colts loss to Denver. This week’s matchup is the toughest on Indy’s remaining schedule, as they finish with games against the Titans, Giants, and Jaguars.
The Texans, meanwhile, face a more daunting stretch. After Miami, they’ll take on the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens before closing out the season in Nashville with a revenge game against the Titans.
