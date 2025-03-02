Texas TE Gunnar Helm Shares Photo of Painful Injury He Endured During Combine Drills
Texas tight end Gunnar Helm was not the biggest, smallest, fastest or slowest player at the NFL combine Saturday—but he nonetheless had a day unlike any other player.
It started as Helm lined up to run the 40-yard dash Saturday in Indianapolis. He was called for a false start out of the gate and immediately pulled up hobbling.
No matter—Helm ran a 4.93 to start, 4.84 to finish, and completed every remaining drill. Only afterward did an MRI reveal that he had sprained his right ankle.
On Sunday afternoon, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport shared a painful-looking photo of Helm's injured foot.
Helm, per Rapoport, will run the 40-yard dash again at the Longhorns' Pro Day on March 26.
The Englewood, Colo. native caught 60 passes—fifth-most in the SEC—for 786 yards and seven touchdowns for Texas this past season, helping the Longhorns win a CFP first-round game and the Peach Bowl before falling to Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl.