Tez Johnson Celebrates Hurdling TD vs. Detroit With Hot Mic Message for ‘MNF' Viewers
The Buccaneers lost Mike Evans to a concussion during the first half against the Lions on Monday night, which meant that Baker Mayfield had to look elsewhere near red zone during the second half. Enter Tez Johnson, fresh off what he thought were MVP chants directed his way during last week's win over the 49ers.
Facing second-and-eight at the Detroit 22, Mayfield threw Johnson a screen pass. Johnson then turned up field, hurdled and defender, did a spin move and dove into the end zone for a touchdown.
He then got up and walked towards the camera screaming about how this is what he does.
"This is my sh--," said Johnson. "F--- is ya'll talking about! I do this sh--!"
Johnson, a seventh-round pick in this year's draft, has not made the headlines that his fellow rookie wide receiver Emeka Egbuka has this season, but he's come on in the last couple weeks. In a win over the Eagles in Week 5 he had career highs of four catches and 59 yards and last week he scored his first career touchdown which is what led to the MVP chants.
Johnson is certainly a colorful character and if he keeps playing like this everyone will know that he does this... stuff.