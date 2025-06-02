How Saquon Barkley Recreated Iconic Backwards Hurdle for ‘Madden’ Cover
Saquon Barkley was announced as the cover athlete of Madden 26 on Monday, with his iconic backwards hurdle over Jarrian Jones of the Jacksonville Jaguars gracing the cover of one of the biggest video game franchises in existence.
After the reveal of the cover, fans were also treated to some behind-the-scenes video of the shoot that helped recapture Barkley’s unreal play from November 2025.
Fans were initially split on just how Barkley pulled off this jump in the photoshoot. Sure, he had hurdled an NFL defender in the middle of a game, but his hangtime on this jump felt a bit too long, even for an athlete of his caliber.
Indeed, Barkley had some help this time, with wires on a pulley system set up to help him stay airborne just a bit longer.
Even with the assist, it’s an impressive feat of athleticism by Barkley—none of us are getting that high during a Madden photoshoot even with the help of a pulley.
Further, the fact that the Madden crew needed a stunt coordinator and some camera tricks to recreate the play only serves to make Barkley’s actual in-game hurdle that much more impressive.
In a post on social media, Barkley seemed quite pleased with how the whole thing worked out.
The Eagles were already facing a tough schedule as they look to defend their title in 2026, and now they will also be up against the infamous Madden curse.
Should the team face a road block, maybe Barkley can simply jump over it backwards.