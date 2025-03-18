The MMQB Debates Which NFL Free Agent Will Make the Biggest Impact
NFL free agency isn’t over yet. But most of the headliners, save for a few big-name quarterbacks and older receivers, are off the market.
There’s a lot to account for over the past week or so, including re-signings, trades and signings, so we asked our reporters to weigh in on some hot topics over the next few days.
Let’s dive in with our first question.
Which move will have the most impact?
Verderame: The trade of Laremy Tunsil from the Houston Texans to the Washington Commanders. Yes, the Texans are getting a pair of top-100 picks in the deal and shedding salary, but that offensive line was a mess last year in giving up 54 sacks. Only the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns allowed more.
It’s a bad deal for the Texans, who are going to deeply regret moving on from Tunsil. But for the Commanders, it’s a coup.
Washington still needs to shore up its defense, but Tunsil protecting the blind side of second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels is a big step toward continuing its ascension. Factor in another offseason for Daniels, the addition of Deebo Samuel on the outside and another draft class, and the Commanders are doing everything they should.
Manzano: The Los Angeles Rams reverting to their old ways of betting big on outside veterans says plenty about what they think Davante Adams has left to offer heading into his age-33 season. Adams could be the missing piece to help a young core in Los Angeles take the next steps in what could be Matthew Stafford’s final season with the Rams. Adams’s skill set as a perimeter threat—he’s still one of the best at grabbing contested passes—will likely allow coach Sean McVay to move Puka Nacua all over the field, causing major headaches for opposing defenses.
McVay and GM Les Snead made the difficult decision of swapping Cooper Kupp for Adams, but the former has dealt with injuries the past few seasons while the latter had a hot December with the New York Jets for a fifth consecutive season with at least 1,000 receiving yards.
Orr: Whichever team signs Aaron Rodgers, or forces him into retirement. With all due respect to every nonquarterbacking move, Rodgers is holding up about six other major decisions in the NFL right now and is the difference between Pittsburgh having a future Hall of Fame quarterback under center and begging the Atlanta Falcons to trade them Kirk Cousins. The domino effect here will ultimately lead one NFL team to consider starting someone such as Jameis Winston for the majority of the 2025 season.
Breer: The Las Vegas Raiders trading for Geno Smith—because I think it changes the franchise’s window and trajectory in a way none of these other moves do. Vegas has gone from a team that looked like it was bound for a slower build to one that now has a 73-year-old coach and 34-year-old quarterback, and may be poised to be more aggressive in building around Brock Bowers, Kolton Miller and Maxx Crosby than anyone thought. And I, for one, think Smith can really play, and that he was held back in a significant way by Seattle’s offensive scheme last year.