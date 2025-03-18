SI

The MMQB Debates Which NFL Free Agent Will Make the Biggest Impact

There’s a lot to account for over the past week or so including a puzzling trade, an aging wide receiver signing, a quarterback move still to be made and another joining his former coach.  

Albert Breer, Conor Orr, Gilberto Manzano, Matt Verderame

The Raiders trading for Smith changes the franchise’s window and trajectory in a way none of these other moves do along with Carroll, their new head coach.
The Raiders trading for Smith changes the franchise’s window and trajectory in a way none of these other moves do along with Carroll, their new head coach. / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
In this story:

2025 NFL Free-Agency Tracker: Grading Every Major Move

NFL free agency isn’t over yet. But most of the headliners, save for a few big-name quarterbacks and older receivers, are off the market. 

There’s a lot to account for over the past week or so, including re-signings, trades and signings, so we asked our reporters to weigh in on some hot topics over the next few days. 

Let’s dive in with our first question.

Which move will have the most impact?

Verderame: The trade of Laremy Tunsil from the Houston Texans to the Washington Commanders. Yes, the Texans are getting a pair of top-100 picks in the deal and shedding salary, but that offensive line was a mess last year in giving up 54 sacks. Only the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns allowed more. 

It’s a bad deal for the Texans, who are going to deeply regret moving on from Tunsil. But for the Commanders, it’s a coup. 

Washington still needs to shore up its defense, but Tunsil protecting the blind side of second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels is a big step toward continuing its ascension. Factor in another offseason for Daniels, the addition of Deebo Samuel on the outside and another draft class, and the Commanders are doing everything they should. 

Manzano: The Los Angeles Rams reverting to their old ways of betting big on outside veterans says plenty about what they think Davante Adams has left to offer heading into his age-33 season. Adams could be the missing piece to help a young core in Los Angeles take the next steps in what could be Matthew Stafford’s final season with the Rams. Adams’s skill set as a perimeter threat—he’s still one of the best at grabbing contested passes—will likely allow coach Sean McVay to move Puka Nacua all over the field, causing major headaches for opposing defenses. 

McVay and GM Les Snead made the difficult decision of swapping Cooper Kupp for Adams, but the former has dealt with injuries the past few seasons while the latter had a hot December with the New York Jets for a fifth consecutive season with at least 1,000 receiving yards.  

Orr: Whichever team signs Aaron Rodgers, or forces him into retirement. With all due respect to every nonquarterbacking move, Rodgers is holding up about six other major decisions in the NFL right now and is the difference between Pittsburgh having a future Hall of Fame quarterback under center and begging the Atlanta Falcons to trade them Kirk Cousins. The domino effect here will ultimately lead one NFL team to consider starting someone such as Jameis Winston for the majority of the 2025 season. 

Breer: The Las Vegas Raiders trading for Geno Smith—because I think it changes the franchise’s window and trajectory in a way none of these other moves do. Vegas has gone from a team that looked like it was bound for a slower build to one that now has a 73-year-old coach and 34-year-old quarterback, and may be poised to be more aggressive in building around Brock Bowers, Kolton Miller and Maxx Crosby than anyone thought. And I, for one, think Smith can really play, and that he was held back in a significant way by Seattle’s offensive scheme last year.

Published
Albert Breer
ALBERT BREER

Albert Breer is a senior writer covering the NFL for Sports Illustrated, delivering the biggest stories and breaking news from across the league. He has been on the NFL beat since 2005 and joined SI in 2016. Breer began his career covering the New England Patriots for the MetroWest Daily News and the Boston Herald from 2005 to '07, then covered the Dallas Cowboys for the Dallas Morning News from 2007 to '08. He worked for The Sporting News from 2008 to '09 before returning to Massachusetts as The Boston Globe's national NFL writer in 2009. From 2010 to 2016, Breer served as a national reporter for NFL Network. In addition to his work at Sports Illustrated, Breer regularly appears on NBC Sports Boston, 98.5 The Sports Hub in Boston, FS1 with Colin Cowherd, The Rich Eisen Show and The Dan Patrick Show. A 2002 graduate of Ohio State, Breer lives near Boston with his wife, a cardiac ICU nurse at Boston Children's Hospital, and their three children.

Conor Orr
CONOR ORR

Conor Orr is a senior writer for Sports Illustrated, where he covers the NFL and cohosts the MMQB Podcast. Orr has been covering the NFL for more than a decade and is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America. His work has been published in The Best American Sports Writing book series and he previously worked for The Newark Star-Ledger and NFL Media. Orr is an avid runner and youth sports coach who lives in New Jersey with his wife, two children and a loving terrier named Ernie.

Gilberto Manzano
GILBERTO MANZANO

Gilberto Manzano is a staff writer covering the NFL for Sports Illustrated. After starting off as a breaking news writer at NFL.com in 2014, he worked as the Raiders beat reporter for the Las Vegas Review-Journal and covered the Chargers and Rams for the Orange County Register and Los Angeles Daily News. During his time as a combat sports reporter, he was awarded best sports spot story of 2018 by the Nevada Press Association for his coverage of the Conor McGregor-Khabib Nurmagomedov post-fight brawl. Manzano, a first-generation Mexican-American with parents from Nayarit, Mexico, is the cohost of Compas on the Beat, a sports and culture show featuring Mexican-American journalists. He has been a member of the Pro Football Writers of America since 2017.

Matt Verderame
MATT VERDERAME

Matt Verderame is a staff writer for Sports Illustrated covering the NFL. Before joining SI in March 2023, he wrote for wrote for FanSided and Awful Announcing. He hosts The Matt Verderame Show on Patreon and is a member of the Pro Football Writers Association. A proud father of two girls and lover of all Italian food, Verderame is an eternal defender of Rudy, the greatest football movie of all time.

Home/NFL