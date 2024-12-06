The NFL's Hottest HC Candidate in Ben Johnson Is Doing Things Differently This Year
With the 2024 NFL season soon coming to a close and the 2025 head coaching cycle starting to turn, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is expected to be the hot name on the market.
Ahead of Thursday night's contest between Detroit and the Green Bay Packers on Amazon Prime Video, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer relayed an update on the upcoming Johnson sweepstakes.
"Ben Johnson's certainly going to be at the top of a lot of lists," said Breer on Amazon's NFL on Prime pregame show. "But the Lions' offensive coordinator is planning on taking a very different approach to this hiring cycle than he has in the last couple."
"He will not chase interviews," he continued. "If he takes an interview, it's going to be with the intention of actually pursuing the job."
Johnson has interviewed with Washington Commanders, Los Angeles Chargers, and Carolina Panthers among others over the last several years—but turned down offers.
Breer also relayed what the 39-year-old will be looking for in is next gig:
"He has a couple of criteria," he explained. "No. 1, he'll be looking for organizational alignment—in particular between the GM and the head coach. And then he'll be looking for recognition from the organization of the things that have gone wrong, and a willingness to fix them."
Under Johnson's watch over the last three seasons, the Lions have improved their offensive output every year. They currently lead the NFL in points-per-game this season with 31.9 and are second in yards-per-game with 395.2.