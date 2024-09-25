This Week 3 Play Shows Why Browns Should Bench Deshaun Watson
We’re starting to get a feel for some of these NFL teams.
The Cleveland Browns are a smoldering crater of an offense. Deshaun Watson was given the largest fully guaranteed contract in league history, only for the Browns to watch him regress every week since being acquired in 2022.
Conversely, the Kansas City Chiefs continue to win despite looking very vulnerable. The Chiefs needed Isaiah Likely to wear big shoes and Harrison Butker to make a 51-yard field goal to stave off the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals in the first two weeks. Then, on Sunday, it took a defensive stand to advance to 3–0.
The Philadelphia Eagles did everything but finish drives on Sunday in the Superdome against the New Orleans Saints. Then, on the last drive, Jalen Hurts and Dallas Goedert connected on their biggest play of the year.
Let’s get into the all-22 film from this week and take a closer look at all three situations.
The Browns need to get serious and bench Deshaun Watson
Watson and the Browns needed three feet. Trailing the winless New York Giants, 21–15, Cleveland faced fourth-and-1 at its own 29-yard line with 3:56 remaining.
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski had the offense go four-wide with Watson in the shotgun, flanked by running back Jerome Ford (No. 34). The Giants responded with a man-coverage look. Watson’s job was to read the right side of the field.
Stefanski must have been thrilled once the ball was snapped. New York’s man defense played right into the offensive call, which had tight end David Njoku (No. 85) running underneath a rub route from receiver Jerry Jeudy (No. 3).
For unknown reasons, Watson looked that way, cocked his arm and then … nothing. As you can see, Njoku was wide open from the pick and had an easy first down.
These are the kinds of plays that get a quarterback benched. Yes, Watson is making $230 million guaranteed and has this year and two more seasons before the contract ends. That said, Cleveland is 1–2 and at a crisis point. If Watson goes to Las Vegas this weekend and stinks against the Raiders, Stefanski has to seriously consider going to Jameis Winston.
Nick Bolton shoots the gap and finishes the Falcons
The Chiefs’ defense faced a fourth-and-inches at its own 13-yard line with 56 seconds remaining, leading Atlanta 22–17.
Presnap, the Falcons came out in the rare 22-personnel look (two RBs, two TEs), with both tight ends in line to the left side. The Chiefs matched this with their base 4–3, albeit with eight men, including safety Bryan Cook (No. 6) and corner Jaylen Watson (No. 35) being asked to defeat the two tight ends.
The second Atlanta snapped the ball, the play was in trouble. Kansas City immediately pushed the Falcons’ front two yards off the line of scrimmage. On the play-side edge, Cook and Watson held their own, forcing Bijan Robinson (No. 7) to rush inside.
Meanwhile, linebacker Nick Bolton (No. 32) shot the gap between left tackle Jake Matthews (No. 70) and tight end Charlie Woerner (No. 89). Finally, check out fellow linebacker Leo Chenal (No. 54) caving in on Matthews, despite a deficit of 59 pounds.
A split-second later, Bolton had a clear lane to Robinson and closed quickly before making his third tackle for loss of the night, ending Atlanta’s hopes of a comeback.
Dallas Goedert and Jalen Hurts hook up to turn the tide in NOLA
After dominating the game, but giving away points due to questionable fourth-down decisions from coach Nick Sirianni, the Eagles were trailing the New Orleans Saints 12–7 late.
Philadelphia faced third-and-16 from its own 35-yard line with 1:16 remaining in regulation. The Eagles came to the line with trips left and Goedert to the right in a condensed split. New Orleans matched with its dime package, playing man coverage underneath.
On the snap, Goedert ran a shallow cross, drawing corner Will Harris (No. 5) in coverage, with safety Jordan Howden (No. 31) screaming across the field to provide help.
Elsewhere, Johnny Wilson (No. 89) ran a clear-out down the sideline, while Jahan Dotson (No. 83) ran another shallow cross to complete the mesh concept. Finally, Parris Campbell (No. 80) ran a deep cross, again drawing coverage toward the right side.
With quarterback Jalen Hurts about to throw, Howden crashed into star cornerback Marshon Lattimore (No. 23). With Harris woefully off Goedert’s pace, Hurts hit Goedert in stride.
The result was a game-changing, 61-yard reception, giving Philadelphia first-and-goal at the Saints’ 4-yard line.