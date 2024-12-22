Three AFC Playoff Teams Named as Contenders for Wideout Diontae Johnson
The Baltimore Ravens made a somewhat surprising decision on Friday to waive wide receiver Diontae Johnson less than two months after acquiring him via trade from the Carolina Panthers. Johnson's issues in Baltimore, highlighted by a suspension for refusing to enter a game, have been well-publicized but it is nonetheless a surprise that the Ravens decided to cut bait so quickly.
It is perhaps more surprising that other AFC contenders are reportedly willing to give Johnson yet another chance. On Sunday, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported three top of the conference squads could put a waiver claim in on Johnson: the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, and Pittsburgh Steelers.
"Come 4 p.m. Monday we will find out, is Diontae Johnson claimed," Rapoport said. "My understanding is, pretty good chance he is. A couple teams to keep an eye on: the Chargers, who have Jim Harbaugh, not John Harbaugh; the Steelers; and then, of course, the Chiefs."
The Steelers make sense as the team that drafted Johnson and got the most production out of him; the 2019 third-round pick had 391 catches and 25 touchdowns in five years with Pittsburgh. However, Mike Tomlin gave a non-answer when asked on Sunday about the possibility of bringing Johnson back.
The Chiefs and Chargers are approaching the playoffs with concerning depth at pass-catching positions. Johnson would certainly help in that regard but if he didn't get along with one Harbaugh, it seems unlikely he'd get along with another, and KC has very little margin for error offensively.
Johnson has not shown he can be a productive member of a team in 2024. But teams still won't give up on him. Monday will show if Johnson has any more believers out there.