SI

Three Refs Appeared to Have Clear View of Byron Young Grabbing Sam Darnold's Face Mask

Stephen Douglas

Byron Young may have gotten away with a face mask here.
Byron Young may have gotten away with a face mask here. / @cjzero
In this story:

Byron Young clinched the Los Angeles Rams' victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night by taking Sam Darnold down in the end zone for a safety. Allen grabbed Darnold by the face mask and turned his helmet around, leaving Darnold on the ground looking for a yellow flag.

Somehow none were thrown despite the fact that at least three officials appeared to have a clear look at Darnold's head getting twisted by Young. Multiple replay angles show referees in perfect position to watch whatever was happening to the quarterback.

Here are three of those replays.

That's rough. Especially for the Vikings and any fans hoping to see the Vikings mount a possible game-tying drive in the final minutes of the game. It's not that viewers were robbed of an unlikely comeback so much as everyone was robbed of a dramatic finish.

Officials failing to throw a flag there ended the game. Instead of 96 seconds of entertainment, fans watched Matthew Stafford take a knee three times while everyone complained about the officiating and wondered what the point of instant replay is if they can't use it to get something this obvious right.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a Senior Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in journalism and media since 2008, and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Stephen spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and has previously written for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

Home/NFL